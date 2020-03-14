Video of Bangalore Police Training Stray Dog For Canine Unit Wins Internet

In the 45-second video, the little dog can be seen giving high-five to her handler and standing and sitting at his command.

The training video was shared by Bangalore top cop Bhaskar Rao

New Delhi:

The video of a dog being trained to join the Bengaluru Police has gone viral on social media, leaving user impressed.

Bhaskar Rao, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City posted a video on Twitter showing a glimpse of little Pooja's training with the caption, "We are training Indies to be part of our police Canine Unit as an experiment... "

The video has left social media buzzing with reactions.

A user wrote, "Great, Sir. Local dogs are the best."

"Nice to know that the Indies are being recruited. If trained well, they can be as good as foreign breeds," read another post.

