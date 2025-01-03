Video: Navy Officers In Free Fall After Parachutes Entangle During Descent

Two Naval officers participating in an operational demonstration had a close shave when their parachutes entangled during descent and fell into the water. The incident took place yesterday.

The mix-up happened at the Rama Krishna Breach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam during Eastern Naval Command's Operational Demonstration rehearsal. The officers were unharmed and reached the shore safely.

A video showed the parachutes entangled, one officer descending with the national flag and another officer's parachute getting stuck. The two officers quickly lost height couldn't control the descent and fell into the water close to the shore.

A navy boat was present close to the spot where the two officers fell and rescued them to safety.

Several people were present at the beach to see the rehearsal. The event is scheduled for tomorrow and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest.

The Operational Demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's cutting-edge capabilities through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities, including demonstrations by Warships, Submarines, Aircraft, Naval Band and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS).

It also includes high-speed manoeuvers by warships of various types, flying operations by fighters and fixed-wing maritime aircraft as well as various types of helicopters, demonstration of amphibious assault, live slithering operations and Combat Free Fall by MARCOS. The event would also feature a unique Horn Pipe Dance by the Sea Cadets Corps from Visakhapatnam and the Beating Retreat Ceremony by the ENC band.