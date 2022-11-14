Video: Nagaland Minister Dances At Wedding Of Chief Minister's Daughter, Internet Is In Love

Temjen Imna Along also posts informative videos about Nagaland.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is very popular on social media due to his sense of humour and posts helping the internet explore his home state. But this time, he is trending because of a dancing video he posted of himself on Twitter. The video is from the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter where Mr Imna Along showed off his cool dance moves. Last week, his post showing Nagaland farmers' struggle while working in the fields won hearts online.

In his latest video, the minister is seen having a good time and dancing joyfully. "The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr Neiphiu Rio," he said in the accompanying tweet.

Watch the video:

The body says what words cannot. 😬



माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

Twitter users were impressed by the talent of the Nagaland minister in the clip, which has been received close to 1.90 lakh views. More than 13,000 users have liked it.

His followers and other Twitter users posted beautiful comments on his post.

"Beautiful dancing sir," commented one user. "You are wonderful, a lively person and never miss a chance to win hearts. Your style is enough to stop making fun of the people of our Northeastern state. Jai Hind," said another.

"Sir ji, you are a common man politician not like our typical hardcore politicians," said a third user.

Temjen Imna Along has effectively used social media platforms to promote the beautiful culture of his home state. He posted a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival in August this year. Mr Imna Along is seen in the video taking part in the celebration and joining locals in a group dance.