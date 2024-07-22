Video: Mumbai Woman Alleges Men Catcalled And Exposed Themselves. Police Respond

Mumbai Police responded to the post, requesting her contact details via direct message.

In a shocking incident, a woman has reported being regularly harassed by unknown men in Mumbai's Juhu area. She shared her ordeal on social media, stating that this is the third time she has faced harassment from semi-naked men in the same location. According to her post, these men misbehave by loudly calling out to her after removing their pants in the middle of the road.

Viyaa Doshi took to X to share her ordeal, posting a video in which a man is seen running on the footpath in shorts and a vest in Juhu's Janki Kutir area. In the video, the woman can be heard calling out to the man who is jogging. However, the video does not show the man engaging in the act of harassing her by loudly calling out in the middle of the street.

See the video here:

@MumbaiPolice Juhu, Janki Kutir Area

This man was seen misbehaving with his pants down calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This was at 8:55AM today.

This is the 3rd time this has happened to me in this location, from different men. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0aDq1BupWb — viyaa (@viyaadoshi) July 21, 2024

The woman also mentioned that her attempt to reach the Nirbhaya Squad by phone went unanswered. She then reached out to the Mumbai Police on X, sharing the video and seeking assistance. "Juhu, Janki Kutir Area. This man was seen misbehaving with his pants down, calling out to me loudly in the middle of the street. This was at 8:55 AM today. This is the 3rd time this has happened to me in this location, from different men."

She further said, "I urge you to increase the safety of this area as I have heard multiple women tell me similar stories in this location. I tried calling the Nirbhaya Squad but my call wasn't answered. Please help." The Mumbai Police replied to her post and said, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

In an update Ms Doshi shared that the police took immediate action. "Thank you @MumbaiPolice for taking immediate action yesterday. I truly appreciate the patrolling vehicles. You have not only increased my safety, but that of all other women and children. Thank you for the phone calls and making me feel safe. Proud to be a mumbaikar."