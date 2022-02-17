Mumbai Man Jumps In Front Of Train With Child Who Survives

The reason for the suicide is not yet known.

A shocking video of a man jumping in front of a moving train along with a child is going viral on social media. A Twitter user named Bharat Ghandat tweeted the video last night saying the incident occurred at the Vitthalwadi station near Kalyan and that the man was the father of the child. The father died while the child survived, he added.

In the CCTV footage, the man can be seen holding the child even as he tries to break free and flee. The man then jumps, pulling the child along with him. He can be seen being dragged on the railway track under the moving train but the child is not visible.

Reports say that the child escaped unharmed "without a scratch" but the man's body was cut into pieces. The child had slipped off from his father's hand and fell on the side of the track.

The man's name was Pramod Andhale and he was a resident of the Shantinagar area of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, reports suggest. He was a bus driver with BEST.

The man reportedly reached the Vitthalwadi station at around 6 in the evening with his 6-year-old son Swaraj and jumped in front of the Mumbai-bound Deccan Express.

