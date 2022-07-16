Video: Man Slips Off Railway Platform At Bengaluru Station, Saved By Cops

The train pulled into the platform moments after the man was saved

A man was moments away from being run over by a train in Bengaluru's KR Puram Railway Station before Railway officials rushed to save him, video released by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday showed.

Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/P0CXy3JfvH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2022

The video, posted by the ministry's official Twitter handle, shows CCTV footage of a man who slipped off the station platform and landed on the tracks.

On seeing the man struggle to get back onto the platform, railway personnel rushed to help him from both sides of the tracks and managed to pull him up to safety. The train pulled into the platform moments after the man was saved.

In another incident that occurred a few days ago, a woman who slipped in the gap between the platform and a rail coach at Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Cantonment station was saved by a railway security personnel who standing at the gate of a moving train held onto her hand.