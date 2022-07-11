Video: Woman Slips, Gets Dragged By Train, Saved By Alert Cop

Parvati Devi slipped while trying to board Lichchavi Express as it was pulling out of the station.

A railway security personnel, standing at the gate of a moving train, doggedly held on to a woman's hand as she was dragged for a few metres after she slipped in the gap between the platform and the rail coach at the Varanasi Cantonment station, showed a video.

The woman, named Parvati Devi, slipped while trying to board Lichchavi Express as it was pulling out of the station. She had gotten down from the train to get water. The video showed the woman being dragged along the platform, with a railway cop holding her up. Soon after, others too jumped in to save the woman.

An SOS was sent and the train guard managed to stop the train on time.

The hero cop has been identified as Head Constable Rajesh Kumar Singh.