Video: Man Arrested After Stealing Mobile Phone, Attacking Delhi Cop With Blade

The incident took place on Wednesday.

A shocking CCTV video has shown the moment a thief launched a furious blade attack on a Delhi Police havaldar in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Havaldar Neeraj and a police constable were patrolling the area when they heard a noise nearby and came to know that a man, identified as 26-year-old Nishu, had stolen a mobile phone. When the cops tried to catch the criminal who was running away, he started attacking the police with a blade.

The CCTV footage captured the 26-year-old repeatedly threatening Mr Neeraj with a blade in his hand. However, when the criminal was not desisting from his actions, havaldar Neeraj took out his belt and started beating him with it. The policeman narrowly escaped the attack and successfully arrested the criminal, along with his minor accomplice.

The cops recovered the stolen mobile phone from the spot. During the investigation, they also found that Nishu already had 10 cases registered against him.

Also Read | Delhi Girl, 12, Held Hostage While Robbers Looted 12 Lakh From Her Home

Meanwhile, this comes weeks after the Delhi Police busted a syndicate that stole mobile phones in India and smuggled them to Bangladesh via West Bengal. Three people were arrested in connection with the case - two from Delhi and one from West Bengal, as the police recovered 112 phones.

According to the cops, the gang had supplied over 2,000 phones valued at around Rs 4.5 crore. "Around 2,240 stolen smartphones worth Rs 4.5 crore were sent to Bangladesh via West Bengal," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi.

The police also seized a motorcycle from the accused persons and said the recovered premium phones were worth around Rs 25 lakh.