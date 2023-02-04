Video: Madhya Pradesh Cops Run For Cover As Huge Mob Attacks Police Team

A case is being registered by the police.

A huge mob in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday evening attacked a joint team of police and the administration, injuring nine and damaging a police car. The team, led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Sahu, had gone to the Jhitar Khedi village in Ujjain district to clear encroachment from government land when a mob started throwing stones at the police and the bulldozer which was used in the action.

The bulldozer and a police car were heavily damaged, and Mr Sahu had to be evacuated in another police vehicle to protect him from the stone pelting. A case is being filed by the police.

In videos from the incident, a huge mob of local residents -- including women and children -- can be seen throwing stones indiscriminately at the police while they try to run away for safety. In one video clip, women can be seen throwing stones at the bulldozer, smashing its glass windows.

Mr Sahu said that someone had encroached on half a bigha (6,000 sq ft) of government land in Jhitar Khedi village near the idol of Dr BR Ambedkar by fencing the land. The villagers said that programs of all communities used to be held on the land, but everything was stopped after the encroachment. Following a complaint, the team led by SDM Sahu reached the village and removed the encroachment but were attacked just as they were leaving.

"Nine police personnel and the JCB driver have been injured. All those who broke the law will be punished," Santosh Tagore, Additional District Magistrate, Ujjain, said.