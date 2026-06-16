Video: Lorry, Tractor, Bolero - A Three-Way Crash On Karnataka Highway

A multi-vehicle accident was caught on camera near Lakshmipura Gate on National Highway 648 in Bengaluru Rural district, with police investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

The incident took place on the Doddaballapura-Devanahalli stretch of NH 648.

According to preliminary information, a lorry travelling from Doddaballapura towards Devanahalli allegedly lost control and collided with a tractor moving ahead on the same route.

After the initial impact, the lorry reportedly veered onto the opposite carriageway and crashed into a Bolero coming from the other direction.

The drivers of the lorry, tractor and Bolero sustained injuries but escaped with their lives, narrowly averting a major tragedy.

Police said that further investigation is underway.