Video: Leopard Strays Into School, Attacks Student, Locked Up In Classroom

A leopard strayed into a school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and attacked a student before it was locked up in a classroom on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place at the Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College in Aligarh, caused a huge commotion with a crowd gathering outside the school as the staff waited for forest officers to take away the leopard.

"As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back," said Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the animal.

He suffered minor injuries and is now out of hospital.

"A leopard entered the campus as students were coming in this morning. A student was attacked by the animal. The injured child was rushed to a government hospital and provided treatment. He is now at home and is fine," said Yogesh Yadav, Principal, Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College.

The principal said the big cat was locked up and authorities informed.

"The leopard is in college in room number 10. The forest authorities have been informed. The local police station has been told as well. We have been monitoring the animal through CCTV," he said.

Visuals showed the animal prowling around the closed classroom. A group of people was seen standing atop high walls around the school campus trying to find out what happened.