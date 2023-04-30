Video: Landslide in Himachal's Kinnaur Takes A Chunk Of Road Along

This is the latest in a series of landslides Himachal has witnessed recently

Unseasonal rain is leading to frequent landslides in Himachal Pradesh. The latest is a landslide in Kinnaur district that damaged the road connecting Kafnu and Yangpa areas in Bhaba Valley.

Shocking visuals of the landslide show cracks on the road that keep widening till a large mass of hill slides. A small stretch of road is split down the middle as stones and a wall on the side of the hill slide down. Fortunately, no vehicle or passer-by is seen near the site of landslide, indicating that there were no casualties.

This is the latest in a series of landslides the hill state has witnessed over the past few weeks.

A landslide near Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, also in Kinnaur district, on Thursday night damaged apple gardens, news agency PTI reported.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa District Kinnaur. In this incident, there has been a huge loss to the apple plants of the gardeners, due to the darkness of the night; it is not known how much damage has been done," the District Emergency Operation Center said in a statement.

Another landslide in Himachal's Solan on April 3 had damaged a petrol pump.

The hill state is now bracing for another spell of heavy showers and thunderstorms. The weather office in Shimla has said Himachal will receive heavy rain tomorrow and day after. It has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms at some places.

Average minimum temperatures will be below normal and the expected rain and snow may disrupt traffic and other essential services such as power and communication facilities in the low and mid hills, the weather office has said.