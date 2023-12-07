Video: In Punjab Horror, Roof Collapses On Woman, Child Walking In Street

The video shows a roof of the house suddenly collapsing.

Three people were injured when a portion of a house fell on them in Chandigarh's Manimajra. The harrowing accident occurred when the old house was being demolished, and was captured on CCTV.

The video shows a roof of the house suddenly collapsing while a woman and two children were passing by the area. The woman is critical and is being treated at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital.

The condition of the two seven-year-old children is being monitored as they undergo treatment at a hospital.

Soon after the video of the accident came to light, police registered a case against the landlord and the contractor. A probe is on.

