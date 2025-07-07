Boy Dies In House Collapse Amid Heavy Rain, Flood Alert For 12 Jharkhand Districts

A 12-year-old boy died after a mud house collapsed amid incessant rains in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday, an official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in five other districts of the state.

The boy died at Telwadih village under Sonahatu police station area, about 60 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 1 am.

"The incident took place when the boy was sleeping with his parents inside the mud house which suddenly collapsed on them. The family members were brought out and the boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Sonahatu Block Development Officer Khadesh Kumar said.

He added that the family was shifted to a panchayat building, and a house would soon be provided to them.

Major parts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi, have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday.

The IMD on Monday issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in five districts-Simdega, Khunti, East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

A 'yellow' alert of heavy rainfall has also been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, Ramgarh, Latehar, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till 8.30am on Wednesday.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the rainfall is caused by a cyclonic circulation and trough.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Jharkhand till July 9, he said.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a flash flood warning for 12 districts in Jharkhand till 5.30 pm on Monday.

The districts that were under the flash flood risk include Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Bokaro, Saraikela, West and East Singhbhum, according to an IMD bulletin.

Jharkhand has recorded 70 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 7, he said.

The state received 432.9 mm of precipitation against the normal of 255.3 mm during the period.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 152 per cent, followed by Latehar at 152 per cent, the official said.

However, Deoghar and Godda were still facing deficit rainfall at 36 per cent and 27 per cent respectively, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)