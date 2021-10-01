Water Cannons Used As Protesting Farmers Clash With Cops In Haryana

Amid huge security presence, farmers continued their protest.

Farmers and security personnel clashed yet again in Haryana this morning as the demonstrators continued their march against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's event in Jhajjar and water cannons were fired to stop them.

In unprecedented visuals, protesters - women and men - were seen marching with flags and finding their way ahead, unfazed by huge security presence.

Even as there were attempts to stop them, they were seen pushing against security personnel - cops and paramilitary troops - in a dramatic video.

"At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, the Deputy Chief Minister is coming here, instead of meeting them," a protester was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Farmers have been protesting near borders of Delhi and in several states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against the central government's controversial farm laws for nearly a year.

Anticipating trouble ahead of today's event in Jhajjar, tight security arrangements were put in place, barricades were set up and routes were diverted.

With protests escalating, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia reached the venue and made an appeal: "You can protest in a democratic way. We are also your kids and we are on government duty. Please don't stop us from performing our duty. The event is by an organisation working for the society. Please register your protest without disrupting the event."

This is the second consecutive day that Haryana witnessed clashes between farmers and police.

On Thursday, a face-off had erupted in Karnal ahead of an event by the BJP.

Farmers in many parts of Haryana have maintained they won't allow any events by the ruling party and its leaders.

However, this has increased the troubles for the state government as they try to maintain law and order. Tough action against protesters last month had injured 10 when a group headed towards Karnal blocked a highway.

To resolve a standoff between the demonstrators and the government, Ayush Sinha, an IAS officer, was sent on a month-long leave over his controversial remark to "crack the heads" of demonstrators - caught on camera.

The state government has also taken the issue of blockades of highways to the Supreme Court.