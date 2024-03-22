Hyderabad Woman, Daughter Fight Off Armed Robbers Who Entered Their Home

A mother and daughter who bravely fought off two armed men - who entered their Hyderabad home Thursday afternoon, apparently to rob them - have been honoured by the police.

Amita Mehot, 42, and her daughter were at home when the doorbell rang at 2 pm; two men told the maid, who opened the door, they had to deliver a parcel. They were told to wait outside but one of them - Sushil - pulled out a gun and his accomplice - Premchand - put a knife to the maid's throat.

The two then forced their way into the house and demanded that all valuables be handed over to them. They did not, however, reckon on the brave mother-daughter duo, who kicked Sushil and screamed for help.

CCTV video also showed the two women trying to catch one of the two would-be robbers as they tried to get away. Premchand was captured by neighbours. Sushil managed to escape but was later caught.

The two men worked for the family about a year ago, the police said.

A case has been registered based on Amita's complaint.

The two women were honoured by Rohini Priyadarshini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) with proud husband and father Navratan looking on.