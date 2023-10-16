Video: Hyderabad Couple Kisses From Sunroof Of Car, Internet Reacts

The police has not yet reacted to the video.

A video of a couple kissing from the sunroof of a car in Hyderabad is going viral on the internet. In the short clip, the two seem to be engaged in a public display of affection, as the car moves speedily on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Hyderabad. The police has not yet reacted to the video.

In the short clip, the man, wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen kissing the woman several times from the sunroof of a KIA Seltos. Further, both of them are seen talking to each other and enjoying the views from the car. A few seconds later, he raises his hand and gestures towards the sky.

Since being shared online, the video has infuriated a lot of people, who are asking the authorities to take action against the couple. Concerns about public safety have also been raised by some users.

"Hope @hydcitypolice will take action on this unsafe driving mode & Inconvenience caused to public.. #PVNRExpressway," said a user.

"Happy that you realised in the process of Development of Hyderabad, we have missed out the basic ethics, principle & good social behaviour.. Should maintain our culture. Hope the concerned dept. Is serious abt law & order," commented a person.

"I'm the most pro-PDA person you'll ever meet but this is stupid! One sudden break and they'll risk their lives and others around them," said a person.

A section of people also came in support of the couple and said that they have done nothing wrong but safety should be the top priority.

"Apart from coming out of sunroof on a moving car the couple has none nothing wrong, let them enjoy their age," added another user.

Another said, "Until they're not disturbing others that's ok in my opinion! U don't have to interfere in others life."

"What do you think sunroofs exist for? and what inconvenience are they causing to you?" commented a user.

"It's their personal thing no issues - but from a safety point of view on the roads the sun/moon roof can be fatal for them if the driver brakes all of a sudden. Thats all the issue is, since they have to happily alive ns," said a fourth person.