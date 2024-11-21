Video: Gurugram Man Pulls Gun On Boy, 12, For Fighting With Son In Park

The incident took place at Lagoon Apartment in DLF Phase 3 area on Tuesday.

A mere altercation between two children during a football game took an aggressive turn at a popular housing society in Gurugram, when the father of one of them pulled a gun on the other child. The accused's wife, however, averted a possible mishap as she rushed to the spot and pushed him away.

The accused, Prateek Sachdeva, a liquor businessman, was arrested on a complaint by the victim's family but was later released on bail.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at Lagoon Apartment in DLF Phase 3 area on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Karan Lohia, the victim's father, alleged that the 12-year-old was playing with Sachdeva's son when the two children suddenly started fighting. As Mr Sachdeva's son ran back to their house to complain about the fight, the businessman returned with a gun to confront the victim.

CCTV footage showed Mr Sachdeva pointing the gun at the boy, even as his wife rushed to intervene and take him away.

Mr Lohia, in his complaint, alleged that his wife witnessed the incident from the balcony of their flat on the sixth floor and even screamed at the accused, begging him to not hurt their son. The complainant added that the entire incident has taken a toll on the minor, who is now afraid to return to the park.

Mr Sachdeva was arrested under various provisions of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but was later granted bail.

"We arrested the accused liquor businessman and seized his licensed revolver. He was released on bail after he joined the investigation. A probe is underway," a police officer told PTI.