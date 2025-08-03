Gururgam Man Leaves Home With Rs 7 Lakh, Stabbed Hours Later By Live-In Partner

A woman in Gurugram stabbed her live-in partner as a days-long dispute allegedly over him meeting his wife and children continued to escalate. He died during treatment.

42-year-old Harish, a resident of Gurugram's Baliyavas, and 27-year-old Yashmeet Kaur, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Vihar, were in a relationship and living together in DLF Phase-3 since over a year.

Kaur often had fights with Harish, a married man with children, when the latter would go to meet his wife and family. On Saturday, when one such fight escalated, the woman stabbed the man with a knife. He was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram but died of the injuries.

Hours before the altercation between the live-in couple, Harish's nephew Bharat said his uncle came home from his job in Faridabad, took Rs 7 lakh from him and left in a car in which another accused Vijay had come to pick him up. As per police, Harish also called Bharat around 10 pm, instructing him to collect a food order and pay for it.

The next day, around 7 am, he received a call from Kaur, who informed that his uncle had died. Bharat added that Harish had a stab wound on his chest.

Kaur was arrested and the knife used to stab Harish was seized. Vijay is being interrogated by the police and the police is trying to ascertain why the victim had taken Rs 7 lakh on the night of the incident.