Video: Guard Asks Noida Dog Owner To Exit Lift After Child Gets Scared, Argument Ensues

The video has received mixed reactions on social media

A video has surfaced on social media showing a dog owner and resident of a Greater Noida Housing Society getting into a heated argument over the use of the lift. In the video, the owner of a German shepherd dog was asked by the society guard to exit the lift as a child who was inside the elevator, was reportedly scared to ride with the dog. In response, the man demanded that the young boy leave the elevator if he was not comfortable sharing space with his dog.

"Woh darr raha hai toh bahar aajaye, main wait karu uske liye (if he is scared he should exit the lift, why should I wait for him?)" the man questioned.

Soon after, a woman from the same society came in support of the boy and asked the dog owner to step back and take another lift as the child was already using the elevator. However, the dog owner was adamant and insisted that he was following all rules and that his dog was muzzled. "My dog's face is muzzled. Why is the child afraid? If he is afraid, ask him to alight and take the next trip," he said.

The incident is reported to have taken place at one of the buildings of Gaur City Seventh Avenue society in Greater Noida West.

Watch the video here:

गौर सिटी 7th एवेन्यू: एक बेचारा बच्चा लिफ्ट में पहले से था और कुत्ते के डर से रो रहा था पर इन कुत्ते वाले भाई साब की जिद्द थी की वो उसी लिफ्ट से जाएंगे क्यूंकि इनके कुत्ते ने muzzle पहन रखा था। pic.twitter.com/pW9HrYHxrL — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 25, 2023

The woman further threatened the dog owner by recording the entire conversation, and repeatedly asked him "What is your flat number?" The video then ends with the man eventually leaving with his dog and using another lift.

The video has received mixed reactions on X, with some users saying that the man's behaviour was arrogant, while some argued that he did nothing wrong.

One user said, ''When the dog is wearing a muzzle and is under control with its owner, then why is this woman forcefully creating a ruckus?'' Another commented, ''I don't know why but I feel sorry for the dog for bearing the owner all its life. Dog deserves a more empathetic owner.''

A third said, ''This is cruel behaviour on the part of the dog owner. A kid's concern is more important than the dog owner's pride.''

Last month, a woman and a six-month-old child were injured badly after being attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a residential society in Gurugram.