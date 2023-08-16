Pet Dog Attacks Woman, 6-Month-Old Son In Gurugram Society Lift

The incident happened in the night on July 28 at Unitech Fresco (Representational)

A woman and a six-months-old child were injured badly after being attacked by a pet dog inside the lift of a residential society at Sector 50 here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the night on July 28 at Unitech Fresco. The police filed an FIR against the dog owner on Monday at Sector 50 Police Station.

Jaswinder Singh, a British citizen and a resident of Unitech Fresco, filed a police complaint against the dog owner.

On July 28 around 11:30 pm, Singh, his wife and son got into the lift from the 7th floor to go to the basement, the complainant said. The lift, which also had a Zomato delivery man, stopped at the fifth floor.

"We thought someone came to get into the lift but no one came. Our child started crying and suddenly a pet dog pounced on my wife and child and injured them badly," Singh said in the complaint.

"The dog was off leash and I was trying to defend my family and delivery person Harish was also holding the door of the lift," he said, adding that the pet owner Vriti Loomba allowed the incident to happen.

Singh said that Loomba apologised for the incident later but some residents of the society mentally harassed his family on a Whatsapp group. "I want strict action against the dog owner," he said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Vriti Loomba under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of IPC at Sector 50 Police Station on Monday. A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation.