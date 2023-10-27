Video: Gogi Gang Member Fires Shots Outside Delhi Businessman's House

The clip shows the man, wearing a helmet, pulling out a gun and taking aim.

In a shocking video, an alleged member of the notorious Gogi gang is seen firing shots outside a businessman's house in Delhi's Kanjhawala. The shots were fired in a bid to threaten and subsequently extort Rs 1 crore from the businessman.

The clip shows the man, wearing a helmet, pulling out a gun and taking aim. He then proceeds to fire two rounds at the house and then retreats. Shortly after, with a backpack slung across his torso, he gets on his motorbike and accelerates away.

The extortion is allegedly being carried out on behalf of the members of the Gogi gang, who are currently in jail.

The Gogi gang, led by gangster Jitender Gogi, was involved in the recent killing of its rival Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The gang is primarily involved in organised crimes like threats, extortions and land grab.

Delhi Police have filed a case and begun investigation.