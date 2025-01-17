Video: Girlfriend's Husband On Bonnet, Man Drives Car For Kilometres

A man continued to drive his car for several kilometres, with his girlfriend's husband on the bonnet.

The incident from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad unfolded when the man identified as Sameer saw his wife with another man named Mahir in a car. When the former tried to stop the car with his bike, Mahir continued to drive, causing Sameer to be catapulted on to the bonnet.

A viral video of the incident showed the car being driven for several kilometres at a high speed on the Agra State Highway in the Katghar Kotwali area. Other vehicles chasing the car caught up with Sameer's car and stopped it, after which an argument ensued between him and Mahir.

After Sameer filed a police complaint, Mahir was arrested and his car was seized.