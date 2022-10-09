Video: Food Delivery Man, Guard In Big Fight At Noida Complex, Arrested

CCTV footage at Noida's Gardenia Society revealed the delivery person punching and kicking the guard

A food delivery person and a security guard on duty at a housing society in Noida were arrested by the police, following a fight over entry into the residential complex today. Police said both will be presented before the Executive Magistrate for hearing.

CCTV footage taken at the main entrance to Gardenia Society in Sector 46 show the delivery person named Sabi Singh from food delivery service Zomato and security guard Ram Vinay Sharma coming to blows.

According to reports, there was initially a verbal altercation between the delivery person and the security guard over entry into the housing complex, following which, the delivery person started pushing, punching and kicking the security guard. The guard then retaliated.

People present at the spot tried to stop them, but the duo were intent on hitting each other - first with bare hands and then with sticks.

Moments later, the food delivery person can be seen lying on the ground, even as onlookers rush in to help him.

This is the second incident in as many days when a security guard at a residential complex in Noida has come under attack. Earlier, a security guard was heckled by a woman at Noida's Ajnara Society. In a viral video, a woman can be seen catching hold of the guard by his shirt collar and flinging his cap off.

Last month, at Noida's Cleo County in Sector 121, Sutapa Das, a woman professor, could be seen stepping out of her car, wagging her finger in anger and walking across to the society's security guard, before slapping him thrice across his face.

The incident came hot on the heels of another 'slapgate' incident in Gurgaon the month before, where a man was seen repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person right after he was rescued from the building's lift.

The same month, a woman was arrested in Noida for manhandling a security guard and using obscene gestures and language. The reason for the assault was a delay in opening the housing society's gates by the guard on duty.