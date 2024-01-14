Video: Elephant Herd Triggers Chaos Among Picnic Group In Assam

The elephant herd was fleeing the Khambrenga wetland.

A group of picnickers were in a moment of chaos after they spotted an elephant herd charging across the forests near Guwahati on Saturday afternoon. As many as seven-eight elephants were part of the herd, showed a video, as the picnickers quickly boarded a bus and pulled away.

The elephants, however, made no aggression towards the picnickers and there was no confrontation.

The elephant herd was fleeing the Khambrenga wetland, scared by a fire lit by villagers when it was camping in the area.

It's the picnic season in Assam as Sunday marks the beginning of the Bihu festival.