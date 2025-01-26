Advertisement
Video: Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured In Road Accident

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Eknath Shinde's office said.

Video: Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured In Road Accident
A video showed Eknath Shinde stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man to a hospital
Thane:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Eknath Shinde's office said.

A video showed Eknath Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.