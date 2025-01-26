Video: Eknath Shinde Helps Man Injured In Road Accident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, a release from Eknath Shinde's office said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy to help an injured biker.



Source: Eknath Shinde's Office

A video showed Eknath Shinde, who was returning from Saket in Thane after a Republic Day function, stopping his vehicle and instructing personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital

