Video: Delhi College Principal Paints Classroom Wall With Cow Dung

Standing atop a wooden desk, she bends from time to time to scoop up poop, cowdung to be exact, and then smears it around the walls, shows a video. The woman smoothens it out and then picks up some more and repeats the exercise. The person is a principal of a Delhi University college. Her reason: a research project.

The 35-second video clip is steadily going viral.

The incident was reported from Laxmibai College in Delhi. The Principal, Pratyush Vatsala, told news agency PTI that the act was part of an ongoing research by a faculty member.

"It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud. Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details," the Principal was quoted saying by the agency.

In the video, the principal, wearing trainer shoes and dressed in a teal coloured sari, is seen moving her arms around in a semi-circular motion, applying the cow dung on the walls. Nearby, a man, with his one leg on a bench, is holding up a big pan which carries the dung.

When asked, Principal Pratyush Vatsala said that the purpose is to keep the classrooms cool in a natural way during summers.



The video was shared in the college's teachers' group by the principal, reports the agency, noting that indigenous methods are being adopted to cool classrooms in C Block.

The college comprises five blocks, with the recent initiative focused on one of them.

"Those who have classes here will soon get these rooms in a new look. Efforts are being made to make your teaching experience pleasant," she was quoted saying in the message.

Vijender Chauhan, an educator and motivational speaker, asked about the employment prospects of students from that university.

This, however, is not the first time that someone has used cow dung to beat the heat.

In 2023, a doctor from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh plastered his car with cow dung.

"By applying cow dung coating, the inside temperature of the car does not rise. The heat that is felt while sitting inside the car during summers is avoided with this," he had claimed.

In 2019, Sejal Shah, a homemaker, became an internet sensation when she coated her car, Toyota Altis, with a thick coat of cow dung all over it.

"It not only keeps my car cool but also helps in preventing pollution. The harmful gases that are released while we use car AC increase the temperatures and contribute to global warming. I drive my car switching off the AC as the cow-dung keeps it cool," Ms Shah had told news agency ANI at the time.