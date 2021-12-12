Video: Daughter Of Officer Killed In Chopper Crash Performs Last Rites

A senior military official can be seen standing beside Preet Kaur during the ceremony.

The last rites of Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in a chopper crash that also killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat last week, was performed by his daughter Preet Kaur on Sunday at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. A senior military official can be seen standing beside her during the ceremony.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and the chiefs of the armed forces also paid their last respects to Lieutenant Colonel Singh.

Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other military officers paid tributes to Lieutenant Colonel Singh, who is survived by his wife Major Agnes P Manezes (retd.) and daughter Preet Kaur.

Ahead of last rites, Lieutenant Colonel Singh's wife and daughter paid their last respect to the body of the officer. The Defence Minster laid a wreath.

13 people were killed when an Indian Air Force helicopter, carrying India's first CDS, his wife and 12 others, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

The bodies of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the national capital on Friday.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.



