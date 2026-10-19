Video: Dandiya Night Turns Chaotic At Noida Society After Unauthorised Car Hits Parked Vehicles

A clash broke out at Amrapali Zodiac Society in Noida's Sector 120 during a Dandiya night celebration after a car without a number plate and dark-tinted windows allegedly entered the premises without permission and hit several vehicles. Three people were injured in the incident, according to reports circulating on social media.

The incident took place around midnight on October 17, during the Navratri celebrations. Residents reportedly tried to stop the car, but the driver allegedly attempted to speed away, hitting people and damaging parked vehicles.

The situation soon escalated into a physical altercation between residents and those involved in the incident. The confrontation triggered tensions within the society, with residents raising concerns over security and vehicle access.

Following the incident, more than 100 residents reportedly gathered at the Sector 113 police station and demanded action. An FIR was registered in connection with the violence and the alleged damage, following efforts by residents, members of the Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) and the Noida Highrise Federation (NHRF).

However, further details about these claims were not immediately available.

Amrapali Zodiac society has witnessed security-related incidents in the past. In November 2022, a man accused of rape allegedly ran over a security guard while trying to flee from the police.