Video: Crocodile Sparks Panic In Kanpur, But Some Seize A Photo Opportunity

Residents after capturing the crocodile

Residents of a housing society in an Uttar Pradesh city were in for a shock when a crocodile found its way to their habitat, prompting an unusual call to police and forest officials.

The incident was reported Saturday afternoon from Surya Vihar Society in Makdikheda.

Tied in ropes, mouth wide open, mobile cameras were seen thrashing the air to click pictures of the prized catch, show videos from the scene.

After the initial panic, the scene quickly transformed into one of curiosity and amazement, with people thronging the area to get a glimpse of the unusual visitor.

"What is that? A crocodile," a young child can be heard on the video.

A group of children, playing cricket, noticed the reptile emerging out of a drain and informed people, who in turn relayed the information to authorities.

Soon, the forest officials were also informed about the visitor.

After an effort of a few hours, the locals managed to catch the reptile using a rope.

The forest officials have transferred the animal to the local zoo.

The area where the crocodile was found is situated near the Ganga river. During rainy season, the animal often find its way to residential societies.

Earlier, on September 16, residents of Sambharpur village near Kanpur discovered a 7-foot crocodile on Singhpur-Mainawati Road. The shocked residents alerted the police and the reptile was secured using a rope.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)