Video: Cops Thrashed By Mob In UP After Villager Dies In Accident

A mob today attacked a police team in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, alleging that a villager died in an accident after being chased by some cops.

The villagers alleged that a man, Sonu, died after falling from the tractor, which was being chased by the police for illegal mining recovery.

They blocked the Thakurdwara-Jaspur road, demanding that a case be registered against the policemen.

They also threw stones at the police team. A cop also fell unconscious in the attack.

"These are very serious allegations and we are conducting investigations," a senior police officer said.

As the issue snowballed, police registered a murder case against four police personnel.