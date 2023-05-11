Video: Cop Saves Passenger's Life Who Slipped While Boarding A Moving Train

Indian Railways has been cautioning people against getting on or off a moving train.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a man fell while attempting to get on a moving train and was saved by the timely action of a woman cop present at the platform. The incident took place at Tatanagar railway station in Jamshedpur.

The CCTV video of the incident was shared by the official handle of the Railway Protection Force. In the short clip, people are seen attempting to board a moving train. Within a few seconds, a police officer is seen racing to the scene after one of the passengers falls while trying to get on the train. He is whisked away just in time by the cop. Later, the man can be seen getting on the train with the officer assisting him with his luggage.

"Quick response by lady constable S.K. Meena saved a passenger's life who slipped towards the platform gap while attempting to board a moving train at Tatanagar Station. #MissionJeevanRaksha #SewaHiSankalp #WeServeAndProtect @ANI," reads the caption of the post.

Quick response by lady constable S.K. Meena saved a passenger's life who slipped towards the platform gap while attempting to board a moving train at Tatanagar Station.#MissionJeevanRaksha#SewaHiSankalp#WeServeAndProtect@ANIpic.twitter.com/aof7YP7E31 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) May 10, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter a day ago, the clip has amassed over six thousand views and 600 likes.

"Utmost excellent service," said a user.

"Good job," said another person.

A third person added, "Brave and quick thinking."

"Well done," commented a user.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. Though Indian Railways has been cautioning people against getting on or off a moving train, some of them ignore this advice and end up paying the price.

A few months ago, another police officer saved the life of a mother-son duo, after they slipped and fell while attempting to get off a moving train

The incident was captured on CCTV installed there and was shared on Instagram by Uttar Pradesh Police. The clip shows a woman throwing a bag on the platform and later attempting to exit the moving train with a child. As soon as she puts her leg on the platform, she loses balance, stumbles and falls down from the train along with the child. Within a few seconds, a police officer is seen approaching the woman. He pulls the woman and child towards the platform and saves their life.