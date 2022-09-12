Video: Cop Helps Specially-Abled Man Board Train, Internet Praises Gesture

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Virudhachalam station.

A video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helping a specially-abled man to board a train is gaining traction on social media.

The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Friday. "Wonderful gesture by Mr Saravanan, SI, RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Wonderful gesture by Mr. Saravanan, SI,RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him. Video- by @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/mYSjRVfFdh — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 9, 2022

The video shows RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Saravanan carrying a specially-abled passenger so he could board the train in Tamil Nadu's Virudhachalam station. The official carries the man all the way from the gate of the train to his birth. An elderly woman is also seen assisting the RPF personnel.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 36,000 views and more than 2,000 likes. Internet users appreciated the gesture of the RPF officer, however, they also demanded better infrastructure from the Railways.

One user wrote, "We thank Police for his gesture and work is much appreciated. But there should be a ramp available so that the whole wheel chair unit can be taken inside." Another said, "Very good gesture indeed. But trains should also be upgraded to fulfil the requirements of the physically challenged. It's tough even for so-called normal people especially the usage of toilets."

A third commented, "The gesture is indeed full of humanity but we need barrier-free transportation system more than people with gold hearts. What would be the need to put both into misery if we have ramps to board trains at each railway station of India?"

A fourth added, "Great job Mr. Saravanan. We must learn from him and help persons with special needs and old people in all the places, give them priority while in queue."

Meanwhile, the Internet is full of emotionally rewarding videos that show RPF personnel helping passengers in need. A while back the Indian Railways shared a video which showed an RPF officer saving the life of an elderly woman and her son at the Bankura railway station in West Bengal.