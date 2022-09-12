Viral Video: Mesmerising View Of Kashmir's Bangus Valley Leaves Internet Stunned

The video has garnered more than 214,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

Every inch of Kashmir is filled with beautiful, unspoiled pieces of nature. The land is rightly called "Paradise on Earth" and now, a video going viral on the internet shows just how Kashmir's mesmerising beauty lives up to its reputation.

The clip shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim captures Bangus Valley, located in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The short video shows a clear-water stream rushing past a hilly meadow as horses blissfully graze amid the lush green grass.

"Incredible India! This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley," Mr Solheim wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley



pic.twitter.com/tF7m4henlu — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) September 10, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 214,000 views and over 10,000 likes.

In the comment section, one person wrote, "Thanks Sir you for sharing this beautiful video otherwise some people here, think about only and only Switzerland ". Another said, "Gateway to Kupwara .......The Valley is as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, but less spoiled and more pristine".

A third commented, "Among many pearls, this is one of the Great India," while a fourth simply called the video "stunning".

The Bangus Valley is known for its flanking highlands and diverse range of flora and fauna. It is as beautiful as Gulmarg and Pahalgam, but less spoiled and more pristine. The valley gets its name from Sanskrit two words, "Ban," meaning Forest; the second part "Gus," meaning grass.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video showing a beautiful cafe in Kashmir run by the Indian Army. In the clip, blogger Garima Goel showed around the Log Hut Cafe, situated in the midst of the hills in a place called Gurez valley. She informed that the eatery serves a variety of snacks and beverages to customers along with a stunning view outside.