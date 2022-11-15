Video: Cockroach In Dal At AIIMS For 4-Year-Old Who Had Surgery

Cockroach in meal: AIIMS administration has initiated a probe into the incident.

A cockroach was allegedly found in the meal served to a four-year-old child admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. This was his first meal after he underwent a major surgery at the hospital, claimed a Twitter user.

The insect was found in the dal served to him, he claimed, sharing a photo of what seemed like parts of a cockroach on the food tray. The hospital's administration has initiated a probe into the incident that occurred in the private ward on Sunday night.

"Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving "Cockroach Daal" to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi. Shocked beyond belief (sic)," tweeted user Sahil Zaidi.

This isn't the first time AIIMS has faced such allegations. In an earlier incident, an insect was found in the meal served at the doctors' mess in the hospital.