Video: Clash Between Two Shiv Sena Factions in Maharashtra's Thane

A clash broke out between two Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra's Thane late on Monday night.

The incident took place in Kisan Nagar where newly-appointed office bearers from Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction were being felicitated. MP Rajan Vichare was also present at the gathering to congratulate the new office bearers.

During the event, some Sena workers from chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction heckled Team Thackeray members. The sloganeering from both sides snowballed into a full-blown fight.

Videos of the clash were widely circulated on social media.

Supporters of both factions descended upon Thane's Shrinagar police station to file cases against each other. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

