Video: Car Washed Away Crossing Bridge In Heavy Rain In Nagpur, 3 Dead

Six people are reported to be travelling in the vehicle

An arm is sticking out the car window and resting on its roof as the vehicle is surrounded by water on all sides. A swarm of people is seen watching from the sidelines. No one steps into the water. Some, with mobiles in hand, are taking pictures or recording it.

Three people, including a woman, were killed when the car was washed away while crossing a bridge amid heavy rain in Nagpur's Savner tehsil.

Six people are reported to be travelling in the vehicle. The search for other three is underway, said police. They were returning from a wedding, it added.

"The people are from Multai in Madhya Pradesh. They had come to Nagpur to attend a wedding function. The incident took place while they were returning home," said a police official.

As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, witnessed heavy rainfall between June 1 and July 10.

Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum deaths at 12 followed by four in Nagpur.