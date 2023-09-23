Video: Severe Waterlogging In Nagpur As Heavy Rain Batters City

Heavy Rains in Nagpur: NDRF and SDRF teams have been called in for rescue ops

Heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday and flooded many parts of the city. As per reports, the city received over 100 mm of rainfall in just four hours, and the schools and colleges were shut as a precautionary measure.

The water also entered Nagpur railway station and a few buses parked at the city bus depot were seen submerged. The water also entered several houses as the Ambazari lake overflowed.

Nagpur rain news: NDRF, SDRF carry out rescue ops

The teams of the National Disaster Response (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been called in to rescue people from flooded homes and streets.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, two units of the SDRF are evacuating the residents from the low-lying areas. He informed that the NDRF and SDRF teams have so far evacuated 140 civilians.

40 students were rescued from a school for the hearing and speech-impaired, he said.

"We are constantly in touch with the administration and monitoring the situation," Mr Fadnavis said.

Nagpur rain: Orange alert issued

The Nagpur Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that "severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning" would continue in the city.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.