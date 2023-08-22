Video: Car Washed Away As Uttarakhand Reels Under Heavy Rain

It is not clear if the vehicle was empty.

A car was washed away into a river as Uttarakhand continues to reel under the impact of heavy rainfall.

A video showed the car being swept away by the strong currents in a river in Kotdwar as onlookers watched from a distance.

It is not clear if the vehicle was empty.

Several parts of Uttarakhand are reeling under the impact of heavy rain with all district officials instructed to be on alert.

The police have urged the people not to venture near banks of rivers in view of the heavy rainfall.

Five persons, including two women and a four-month-old baby, died in a landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhand's Tehri district yesterday.

Several people have died in rain-related incidents in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh too.