Watch: Vehicles Stuck On Uttarakhand Road As Sludge Falls Amid Heavy Rain

A huge amount of sludge fell on a road in Uttarakhand after a 'nala' (drain) overflowed during heavy rainfall on Monday, leaving many vehicles stuck and people, including tourists, stranded. The incident took place near the Kangchenjunga Glacier, which is waterlogged every year during the monsoon.

A video shows two-wheelers and four-wheelers trying to wade through the sludge-filled flooded road. Two to three people were seen pushing an MUV with a woman and a driver sitting inside the car. A truck also got stuck on the road.

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the start of this month, causing many landslides and road blockages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand today. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some areas of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar.

All schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun remained shut today.

An 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in some parts of Dehradun and Uttarkashi districts on July 22.

The IMD has also sent letters to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.