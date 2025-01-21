Video: Dog's Revenge In Madhya Pradesh After Being Hit By Car Owner

An unlikely story of revenge unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, leaving a man's car full of scratches.

Prahlad Singh Ghoshi, a resident of the city's Tirupati Puram Colony left with his family around 2 pm to attend a wedding on January 17. While taking a turn around 500 metres away from their house, Ghoshi's car accidently hit a dog sitting by the side of the road. The impact seemed minor and the dog did not appear to be physically hurt.

However, the dog chased the car and barked continuously before disappearing into the neighbourhood. Many hours later, Ghoshi and his family returned home around 1 am. Within no time, the dog attacked the car and left deep scratches on its body.

While the Ghoshis initially assumed it to be the handiwork of mischievous children, a look at CCTV footage left the family astounded.