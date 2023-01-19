Video: Bureaucrat Performs CPR, Saves Colleague Who Collapsed At Work

The visitor is said to have suffered a heart attack.

A video has gone viral that shows Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a man who collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office on Tuesday. The visitor is said to have suffered a heart attack.

In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, the person is seen lying on a chair after fainting as the health secretary presses his chest to give CPR. The man then gains consciousness and asks for water while Mr Garg and other people at the office tend to him.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also shared the video on Twitter appreciating the health secretary.

एक आदमी को हार्ट अटैक आया तो चंडीगढ़ के हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी IAS @Garg_Yashpal जी ने तुरंत CPR देकर उस आदमी की जान बचाई। उनके इस काम की जितनी सराहना की जाए उतनी कम है। हार्ट अटैक से जानें बचाई जा सकती हैं। हर इंसान को CPR सीखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/C7dWVsAoOI — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2023

The man was identified as Janak Lal who lives in Sector-41, Chandigarh. After being given CPR by the health secretary, Mr Lal was taken to the hospital where his electrocardiography (ECG) was done. He is currently under observation at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Chandigarh's Sector-16.

According to Yashpal Garg, he was in his chamber at the CHB office when he was informed that a person had collapsed. “I rushed there and give him CPR,” Mr Garg was quoted as saying.

The IAS officer added that he has not undergone any training to give CPR and learned the technique through a video on a TV news channel. “I know the process adopted by me might not be proper but did whatever came to my mind at that moment. Immediate attempt to save the life was important than wasting any time on other things,” Mr Garg said.

As the video was shared on social media, it drew reactions from users. Many praised Mr Garg for quickly swinging into action and giving CPR to the man.

“Salute to UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg IAS, who saved the life of a resident,” a comment read.

A user wrote, “A valuable human life could be saved by the CPR process in CHB. Truly inspirational and learning for many. Commendable efforts done by Shri Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health, Chandigarh Really appreciable”.

A valuable human life could be saved by the CPR process in CHB. Truly inspirational and learning for many.

“Salute to UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, IAS, who saved the life of Janak Kumar, resident of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, by giving timely CPR,” a person said.

However, some medical professionals also pointed out that the CPR technique used by the health secretary was not correct.

“It seems like person had syncope, and appears to be awake when “CPR” is getting administered. Second, this is a wrong way of doing CPR,” a person wrote.

Dear Swati



Please don't spread wrong message



It seems like person had syncope, & appears to be awake when “CPR” is getting administered



2nd, this is a wrong way of doing CPR.



“Pls pls don't do it randomly, it can break ribs and chest bone to say the least. Learn the proper reasons and the proper way,” a doctor urged.

छाती पर हर कोई कॉम्प्रेशंस CPR नहीं होता।

यह एक खास प्रक्रिया है जो सही समय पर होनी चाहिए, एक सांस लेते हुए उठे हुए व्यक्ति पर कतई नहीं करनी चाहिए।

Pls pls don't do it randomly, it can break ribs and chest bone to say the least.

“Yes everyone should learn CPR.. Thankfully the person is safe..but the way it was done is not CPR.. may cause more harm than good,” a comment read.

Yashpal Garg met Mr Lal in the hospital that evening and said that his tests were normal and he will be discharged shortly.