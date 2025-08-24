Video: Brave Nurse Crosses Flooded Stream In Himachal Pradesh To Vaccinate Baby

A staff nurse in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has gone viral for her bravery after crossing a raging stream to reach a two-month-old baby who needed vaccination. In the video, Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker, is seen risking her life crossing a raging stream in Chauharghati to vaccinate the infant. With the strong current threatening to sweep her away, she carefully jumped across slippery boulders, clutching her medical kit tightly. Undeterred by the danger, she successfully crossed the stream, administered a crucial injection to a child, and continued her journey to the health centre.

The incident occurred in the Chauharghati area under Sudhar Panchayat, where heavy rains had destroyed roads and bridges, making it difficult for residents and healthcare workers to access the area.

"Such people truly need appreciation! From Chauharghati Mandi, HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Such people truly need appreciation! 🙌 From Chauharghati Mandi HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/FbysmHKqOB — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 22, 2025

The video has garnered widespread admiration, with many hailing Kamla Devi's dedication to her duty despite the risks. However, some have also raised concerns about the safety of frontline workers like nurses and doctors in flood-hit areas. While applauding her dedication, users emphasised that no one should be forced to put their life in danger to perform their job.

One user wrote, "Her efforts are commendable. But why have the authorities not provided any alternative solutions? Why no emergency infrastructure for such cases? If she had slipped and died, would that be considered as another martyr in the fight against corruption and neta's indifference?"

Another commented, "True heroes aren't on the cricket field, they're on the frontlines. Health workers like Kamla Devi risk lives to save lives—these are the people who deserve our bonuses, not overpaid cricketers chasing endorsements."

A third said, "Please do appreciate, but don't encourage this daredevil behaviour. This is dangerous. Never try it with Himalayan torrents; they are unforgiving. I did it in my childhood and youth, but was schooled by a Mishmi gentleman in Arunachal. We lost a young colleague at our workplace in one of those fast-moving streams. This person should be both rewarded and chided for her action. Could the vaccine have been delayed by a day or two when the torrent rapids would not be so severe?"