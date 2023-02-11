Video: Boy, 6, Takes Father To Hospital In Pushcart In Madhya Pradesh

The boy seen pushing the wooden cart, with his father on top.

An unwieldy wooden cart carrying a man to a hospital was pushed around by his a six-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh, showed a video, spotlighting the state of health infrastructure in the state.

The boy, dressed in a teal shirt and powder blue denims, is seen trying to control the movement of the cart, which he pushed around for three kilometres, the video showed. The boy's mother is seen pushing it from the opposite end.

The incident, the video of which is now in wide circulation, was reported from Singrauli.

The Shah family dialled the government hospital for an ambulance but to no avail. After a wait of 20 minutes, the family decided to take the man to the hospital in a pushcart.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

