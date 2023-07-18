Video: Boulders Rain Down, Crush Excavator On Himachal's Kullu Highway

Onlookers can be seen running away as boulders continue to rain on the excavator.

The Mandi-Kullu national highway was closed after boulders fell on an excavator machine which was carrying out restoration work following a landslide on Monday.

A video captured by locals shows massive boulders falling down on workers who are surrounding an excavator on the highway. The driver of the vehicle can be seen jumping out of it seconds before a giant rock slab lands on top of it.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu national highway shut after debris fell on a machine during the ongoing restoration work following a landslide near 6 miles on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi.



(Video Source: Mandi District Administration) pic.twitter.com/LuPvWVYLEH — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

Traffic on the highway was stopped after the debris blocked the road. However, the restoration work is now underway.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rains this month causing damage in the hill state, triggering landslides and flash floods and damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Till last week, about 70,000 tourists have been evacuated from the state and 15,000 vehicles sent out to rescue them, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said.