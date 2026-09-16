Video: Bikes Collide In Asaduddin Owaisi's Convoy In Bhopal, Several Hurt

Some bikers were injured in an accident as some vehicles in AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy collided during his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday.

According to reports, the convoy was making its way through the busy VIP Road in Madhya Pradesh's Capital, when a few vehicles slammed brakes suddenly at a turn. The bikes following the cars collided leading to injuries to four to five bikers.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vasant Kaul said several vehicles in the convoy had collided after it stopped at the turn."Police immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Some bikers suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for first aid," Kaul said.

Hyderabad MP reached Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon to participate in political events. Owaisi said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was against the Constitution of India and the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

"This is against Articles 25 (the fundamental right to freedom of religion), 26 (Freedom to manage religious affairs), 14 (Equality before law) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities) of the Constitution of India. You cannot end freedom of religion and implement a law like this," Owaisi said.

He also called on parties, allying with the BJP at the Centre but holding ideologically divergent positions on UCC, to clear their stand on uniform civil laws across faiths.

His remarks come just a couple of days after Union home minister Amit Shah said the UCC will be implemented in 21 states ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The statement, however, drew a guarded response from NDA allies TDP, JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas), stressing the need for consultations with all stakeholders before clearing their stand on the UCC.