Video: Bihar Excise Department Arranges Special Ward For VIPs Caught Intoxicated In Public

Bihar banned sale and consumption of liquor in April 2016.

In a first of its kind, the Excise Department in Bihar has arranged for a "VIP ward" for public figures caught intoxicated publicly in the dry state. The VIP cells have been constructed in Bihar's Samastipur in order to keep "government employees, public representatives and other elite people of society" detained for 24 hours.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent, said that in the VIP cell, arrangements have been made for two beds, air conditioners, sofas and tables. Moreover, he added that a trained dog has also been kept at the gate of the VIP ward for their safety.

VIP cells are constructed to keep govt employees, public representatives & elite people of society who are caught consuming alcohol. Arrangements made for two beds, sofa, table and a trained dog have been kept at the gate for their safety: SK Chaudhary, Excise Superintendent pic.twitter.com/l8DdSF4GhO — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Internet users were quick to slam the Bihar government for such treatment to VIPs. Reacting to the ANI tweet, netizens noted that in a state where liquor is banned, VIPs are going to get preferential treatment for consuming alcohol.

"The last i remember everyone was equal in the eye of law, now we have class within the criminals also, typical Bihar trying to do something which is a problem itself," wrote one user. "In a state where alcohol is banned, VIPs are given preferential treatment for consuming alcohol," added another.

A third commented, "I don't understand why excise department has shared this news proudly. Its a very worrying thing." A fourth added, "Another brazen law to which our VIP culture can stoop."

The sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016, following an electoral promise the chief minister had made to the women of Bihar ahead of state polls held in the previous year. Implementation of the same by his government has, however, been an object of criticism by the opposition and, sometimes, by the judiciary.

According to the state's stringent excise law, a first-time offender can be released upon payment of Rs 50,000 or more towards a fine failing which he or she shall undergo three years of imprisonment.