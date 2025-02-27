Video: Bengaluru Woman Sits On Bike's Fuel Tank, Hugs Helmetless Rider

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for both the public and the drivers. Recently, cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes have been reported from various parts of the country. A similar video has surfaced on social media, showing a man recklessly riding a bike while a woman, precariously perched on the fuel tank, embraces him. The footage has sparked widespread outrage and concern over road safety.

In the clip, the helmet-less rider navigates through a busy road, while the woman sits facing him, rather than in a safe, seated position. The footage was reportedly captured on Sarjapur Main Road, with the bike bearing a Tamil Nadu registration plate. Despite repeated warnings from traffic police nationwide, such reckless incidents happen daily, highlighting pressing concerns about public safety and responsible driving practices.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct. Many users are demanding action, flooding social media platforms with tags to the city's traffic police and calling for strict penalties against the couple for their blatant disregard of road safety regulations.

One user wrote, "This is pure shamelessness, both of them should be sent to jail together and allowed to fall in love there." Another joked, "Individuals install rearview mirrors to observe behind, yet this gentleman has opted for a human substitute."

A third said, "The authorities should trace the vehicle, bearing the registration number TN12W4910, and take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Reckless riding should not be tolerated." A fourth user added, "That girl seems to be sick and looks like they had no other choice. Let's be kind. We don't know their side of the story."