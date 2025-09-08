Video: Bengaluru Boy, Standing Through Car Sunroof, Hits Head On Overhead Beam

A young boy hit his head on an overhead iron bar after standing through the sunroof of a moving SUV in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura area.

The incident, caught on video, shows the red SUV travelling along GKVK Road when the child, believed to be six to eight years old, struck his forehead against a railway height barrier before quickly ducking back inside.

The boy sustained injuries to his head, as per reports.

The video was shared on X with the caption, "Very bad parenting! Kids find a sunroof thrilling, but they don't understand it's illegal and dangerous. It's the parents' duty to know that and act responsibly. Yet the opposite is happening more often these days. Hope this incident opens some eyes."

It soon went viral, with the internet accusing the parents of negligence.

A user wrote, "Leaving your Kids Popping their Heads out of the Sunroof, always Risky. A boy pops out of moving car's #Sunroof, hits the overhead barrier in #Bengaluru. He suffered a serious head injury."

"A kid got hit by a barricade while standing on an open sunroof. Please stop the stupidity of making your kids poke their heads through the sun roof," a user wrote.

Car sunroofs were designed to improve ventilation and bring natural light into vehicles. They let fresh air circulate without the turbulence caused by open windows and make interiors feel brighter and more open. Most drivers use them to release hot air from a packed car or enjoy a light breeze.

Sunroofs are not meant for people to stand or lean out of. Misuse is unsafe and, in many cases, against the law.

Police across Indian cities have taken action against motorists for allowing such behaviour. In Bengaluru in 2024, a motorist was fined Rs 1,000 for allowing children to stick their heads out of a moving car's sunroof, with police describing it as a case of "rash and negligent driving."

In Kolkata the same year, six motorists were penalised after photos of open sunroof stunts surfaced online. Fines ranged from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with dangerous driving.