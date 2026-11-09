Video: Feast For Bees At Haryana Sweet Shop, Owner Suffers Rs 2-Lakh Loss

As millions of Indians celebrated Diwali on Sunday, a sweet shop owner in Haryana's Fatehabad suffered losses worth Rs 2 lakh, thanks to a sudden honeybee attack.

Like most sweet shops in the country, the owner and staff of this store, too, had set up an extended area to sell special desserts on the occasion of Diwali near Fawara Chowk on Thana Road. An array of colourful sweets, many drenched in sugar syrup, was on display for customers to buy.

What none of the workers anticipated was that the ones flocking to the store would harm their business.

Attracted by the smell, a huge swarm of bees descended on the sweets on display at the stall outside the shop and started feeding on the syrup. The sudden incident caused a commotion at the shop, with customers not coming near it to save themselves.

Staff's Attempts Fail

A video of the incident shows scores of bees sitting on the sweets and feeding on them. They were seen flocking on each tray and flying around. The pink, brown, and white-coloured sweets can barely be seen in the videos, as the bees sit on them.

A worker tried to disperse them, but all his efforts went in vain. Employees tried to drive them away with charcoal smoke too, but that trick did not work either.

Huge Losses

The bee attack created an atmosphere of fear among customers shopping in the vicinity.

The shopkeeper, who did not reveal his name, said that the incident caused losses worth approximately Rs 2 lakh, as no customers visited his shop.

The incident has distressed the owner and the employees, especially because it happened just before Diwali.

(With inputs from Ankur Kapoor)